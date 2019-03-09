67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tigers walk off on Josh Smith two-run single in the ninth

1 hour 32 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 March 08, 2019 11:30 PM March 08, 2019 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - With the bases loaded and two outs Josh Smith dumped a walk-off two-run single into shallow center field Friday night as the Tigers' escaped with a wild 4-3 win. 

“This is so great about baseball,” Mainieri said. “You can’t get too down on yourself because you always get another chance.”

Before the Smith at-bat LSU's one through four batters were a combined 1-for-16 on the night. Cal’s starter Armani Sabouri wiped out the Tigers lineup, allowing just a walk and a hit in five innings. 

Meanwhile Zack Hess’ turned it his best outing of the season. Despite the first batter launching a solo-shot in the first inning, Hess calmed down and found his groove. He struck out five and allowed two earned—on five hits.

LSU will play a double-header tomorrow against Cal starting at 1 p.m. The second game begins 45 minutes following the completion of the first. Right-hander Cole Henry will start game two followed by Eric Walker.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days