Three in custody after gunfire erupts during Mardi Gras parade in New Roads

New Roads Mardi Gras 2017

NEW ROADS - Three people are in custody after reported gunfire in the area of a Mardi Gras parade.

Sheriff Bud Torres tells WBRZ shots were fired during the Lions Club parade sometime Tuesday afternoon. The gunfire was reported near the parade route along Texas Street.

Officials say no one was hit, but the gunfire was startling to parade-goers. Three people have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.