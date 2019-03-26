The strawberry harvest has arrived

HOLDEN - Spring is here, and flowers aren't the only things blossoming this season. Farmers in the heart of strawberry country are hustling as the season is reaching its peak.

The Poche family is known for their sweet strawberries, but a lot more history comes with there more than five acres of farmland. Now owner Rhonda Poche says they produce almost 4,000 pounds of strawberries a day.

Their farm started in 1926 when her grandfather came to the states from Italy.

Flu prevented him from getting on the boat back home. He ended up staying in the US and buying some land which will later turn into, “Landry Poche Strawberry Farm."

Since then, the farm has been passed down through the generations, and 20 years ago it fell into the hands of Rhonda Poche. She says thing her grandfather told her before he passed was to keep his farm alive.

"To keep his dream, to keep his dream going, don't let it go," Rhonda said. “So that's why it's a passion,. Sometimes I wonder why I do it, but when I think about him 93 years old and still out here doing it... You got it; it's right here.”

Now for the strawberries, it's a process to get the perfect harvest of the fruit. And it starts at the very beginning. There’s a motto Rhonda says she runs her farmland by, quality over quantity.

"I wanna make sure everybody gets the best of the best. If it's not up to my quality, then it's not going out to anybody else," Poche said.

Landry Poche is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also buy their strawberries at Whole Foods and Robért's Fresh Market. You can also catch them at the Strawberry Festival in April.