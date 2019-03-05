Team Coverage: 2019 Mardi Gras festivities

BATON ROUGE - Despite the chilly weather people all across the south are excited to celebrate Mardi Gras.

There will be several parades in our area Tuesday. WBRZ will have team coverage throughout the day from New Orleans and New Roads.

Covington

Krewe of Lyra at 10 a.m.

Lafayette

King Gabriel's Parade at 10 a.m.

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade at 1 p.m.

Town Square Independent Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Lake Charles

Iowa Chicken Run at 10 a.m.

Second Line Stroll at 1 p.m.

Jeeps on Parade at 2 p.m.

Motor Gras Parade at 3 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes' Parade at 5 p.m.

Krewe of Illusions at 7:30 p.m.

Metairie

Krewe of Arugs at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Jefferson following Argus

Krewe of Jefferson following Elks

New Orleans

Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.

Krewe of Rex at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Elks Orleans following Rex

Krewe of Crescent City following Elks

New Roads

Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade at 10:30 a.m.

New Roads Lions Club Parade at 1:30 p.m.