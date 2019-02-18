Latest Weather Blog
Suspect dead, five injured following shootout in New Orleans near Canal St
NEW ORLEANS- An accused armed robber was shot and killed following a shootout with New Orleans police officers on Canal Street Sunday night.
WWL reports that five bystanders suffered from gunshot wounds, one is in critical condition and four are stable. One of the patients is a 17-year-old.
During the exchange, an NOPD officer's cruiser flipped over in Uptown while trying to respond to the incident. The officer was injured but did not sustain serious injuries.
Police immediately closed off Canal Street and Elk Place and parts of Tulane Avenue after the shooting was reported around 7:00 p.m.
At the time police are not able to identify if the gunshots that injured bystander were of the shooter or police.
NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham told WWL both agencies were “involved."
This is all the information we have at the time.
