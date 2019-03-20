Suspect arrested after victim sexually assaulted, robbed

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman for her involvement in a weekend armed robbery and sexual assault.

According to the arrest report, the victim was invited to an apartment on Alaska Street Sunday by a female acquaintance later identified as Kaci Williams. Once at the location, the victim said he was attacked by four male suspects.

Police say two of the suspects were armed with guns and threatened to kill the victim. During the attack, the suspects held the victim at the apartment against his will.

The victim advised he was sexually assaulted and robbed of his belongs. The suspects also made the victim provide his pin number for his bank account, so they could withdraw $220.

The group eventually drove the victim to a second location and left him there. Police say they drove off in the victim's vehicle.

While speaking with Williams police say she originally denied the incident, but later admitted she lied. Williams also allegedly said she made no attempt to call police or make any report of the incident.

Williams was charged with second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment, armed robbery, access device fraud, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The arrest report didn't say if the male suspects involved had been arrested.