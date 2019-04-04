Street flooding reported around capital area Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Several roadways around Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas are being impacted by high water levels Thursday.

Burbank near Nicholson is flooded per usual... but there’s always someone who attempts this. pic.twitter.com/iUcDPD0IbX — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) April 4, 2019

Street flooding has been reported in the following areas in Baton Rouge.

-Perkins at Bluebonnet Blvd

-Jefferson Hwy at Bluebonnet Blvd

-Louise St. at Napoleon St

-Burbank Dr at Nicholson St

In Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office says the following roads have been impacted.

Roads that are completely closed due to high water:

-St. Patrick Street

-Palm Dr.

-Azalea Dr.

Roads that have high water but are passable:

-Highway 42 at Rosemont Dr.

-McCrory Road

-Old Jefferson Hwy at Charleston Road

-Highway 930 at Highway 42

-Highway 1 South Underpass-Donaldsonville

-S. Burnside Ave from E. Rome to Vesta Trailer Park

-Joe Sevario Rd at Highway 933

-Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road

Drivers are advised to avoid these spots if possible. You can monitor traffic conditions using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking map here.

More severe weather updates can be found here.