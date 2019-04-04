62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Street flooding reported around capital area Thursday

2 hours 7 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 11:18 AM April 04, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several roadways around Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas are being impacted by high water levels Thursday.

Street flooding has been reported in the following areas in Baton Rouge.

-Perkins at Bluebonnet Blvd

-Jefferson Hwy at Bluebonnet Blvd

-Louise St. at Napoleon St

-Burbank Dr at Nicholson St

In Ascension Parish, the sheriff's office says the following roads have been impacted.

Roads that are completely closed due to high water:

-St. Patrick Street

-Palm Dr.

-Azalea Dr.

Roads that have high water but are passable:

-Highway 42 at Rosemont Dr.

-McCrory Road

-Old Jefferson Hwy at Charleston Road

-Highway 930 at Highway 42

-Highway 1 South Underpass-Donaldsonville

-S. Burnside Ave from E. Rome to Vesta Trailer Park

-Joe Sevario Rd at Highway 933

-Norwood Road at Floyd Holton Road

Drivers are advised to avoid these spots if possible. You can monitor traffic conditions using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking map here.

More severe weather updates can be found here.

