State says LSU's marijuana grower can ramp up production

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Agriculture says the state has cleared GB Sciences, the company contracted to grow medical marijuana for LSU, to move into the university's designated growing facility.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said Friday state police have completed the background investigation including criminal, financial and civil checks. The company is now clear to move into the main facility it will use in conjunction with LSU's Ag Department to grow the plant.

An inspection of the facility by the state agriculture department and the Department of Health is scheduled for March 27.

Once the LDAF receives a final product from GB Sciences, a random sample will be tested for homogeneity and the potency. Once it's confirmed to be free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution through nine pharmacies.