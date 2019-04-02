68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police investigating deadly crash on Walker South Road

2 hours 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 3:44 PM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Police are responding to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. on Walker South Road near Buddy Ellis Road. According to state police, one person was killed in the accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days