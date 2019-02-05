Shoe left at crime scene helps land serial burglar in Zachary

ZACHARY - The Zachary police chief says he's tired of seeing 19-year-old Adarius Franklin's mug shot. His latest was snapped after a rash of vehicle burglaries.

"The officers were able to obtain a search warrant and found fruits of the crime relating to burglaries in the area," Chief David McDavid said.

Franklin is charged with a handful of burglaries pertaining to cases in Copper Mill, where authorities believe Franklin left his footprint--literally--leaving a shoe stuck in the mud as if someone was running away from the scene of a crime.

Police say Franklin is a serial burglar who always seems to find a way out of jail. Before the arrest Tuesday morning, Franklin was out on bond after a plea deal in other burglary allegations.

"Back in 2017, we also had him in that general area again in Zachary. Around seven or eight burglaries in 2017," McDavid said.

McDavid says he is frustrated with the system that enabled Franklin to break the law again.

"My problems is when they continue doing the same thing over again, especially if they let him out on bond this time, maybe put an ankle monitor on him so we can figure out where he's going. Make sure he's getting a diploma and a job so we can keep him from burglarizing these cars at night."

This time may be the last for Franklin for now. After WBRZ started asking questions about why he was out of jail, a judge ordered him not to be released.

McDavid says he hopes the system works this time around.

"But when we continue doing this over and over again, somebody has got to be held accountable, and they need to go to prison," McDavid said.