Sheriff: $600K seized, five dealers arrested in Ascension drug bust

GONZALES - Officials from multiple agencies announced the seizure of more than half-a-million dollars in cash, along with drugs and firearms, Friday.

According to Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre, the joint investigation between his department, Gonzales Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of five people in Ascension Parish on drug and weapon charges. Webre said information gathered in both parishes allowed them to execute six search warrants overnight.

Officials did not say where in Ascension the busts took place.

Among the items seized were more than three pounds of marijuana, THC "candies", vape pens loaded with THC, several firearms and about $605,000 in cash.

Sheriff Webre said all five were booked on possession with intent to distribute, among other charges, and more arrests may be coming in the near future. You can see the full list of charges below.

Mason Nickens, 20- 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, three counts illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Elymas Greer, 21- 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, three counts illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Samson Nguyen, 22- 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, three counts illegal carrying of weapons, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Patrick Vanlangendonck, 44- four counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I, three counts illegal carrying of weapons, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia

Craig Holland, 49- possession with intent to distribute schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia

A portion of the seized money is expected to go toward anti-drug efforts.