Several killed after car crashes into salon, causes fire in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple people are dead after an attempted traffic stop ended in a crash and fire at a New Orleans beauty salon Wednesday night.

Three people were killed and three more were seriously injured after a car crashed into Unity-1 Beauty Supply Hair Salon at the corner of Washington Avenue and S. White Street sometime after 8 p.m., according to WWL-TV. New Orleans Police Superintendent Chief Shaun Ferguson said officers attempted to pull over what they thought was a stolen car at the corner of Toledano and Derbigny Street.

Authorities say the car didn't stop when police used their lights and instead sped up. Soon after, officers reported smoke in the distance.

Police say two people inside the car were killed in the fiery crash. A customer inside the business getting her hair done was also killed, according to Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Two minors and another woman were also seriously injured.

“This is a beauty salon that has been in this community for a long time, both pre- and post-Katrina," said Cantrell. "The beauty salon is a place of fellowship and friendship."

Ferguson told WWL the crash and fire are under investigation.