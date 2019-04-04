Second arrest made following attack, shooting at restaurant near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a second suspect following a violent altercation at a Taco Bell near LSU's campus at the beginning of the year.

On January 21 at around 11:55 p.m. police were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Burbank Drive in reference to a shooting. At the scene they found one man suffering for an apparent gunshot wound. Before the shooting, police say a fight broke out at the restaurant.

According to the arrest report, Deonte Stewart and an unidentified suspect drove to the location to fight the victim. Stewart acted as a lookout as the second suspect confronted the victim. As the victim attempted to leave, Stewart stopped him. That was when Stewart and the unidentified man punched and kicked the victim several times. After beating the victim, one of the suspects left the restaurant and got into the car he and Stewart came in.

At that point, Stewart walked to the victim's vehicle and took several cell phones from inside. Before getting in the get-away car, one of the suspects made contact with another man identified as Derrick Ricard.

Ricard was later arrested for the shooting at the location.

For his role in the incident, Stewart was charged with second-degree robbery and simple burglary.