Saints WR Michael Thomas to appear on Family Feud

NEW ORLEANS - The regular season may be over, but star Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is finding unique ways to keep busy until the next kickoff.

Thomas is set to appear alongside NFL legends and some of his fellow up-and-comers in a celebrity episode of Family Feud.

Hall of Fame defensive back Aeneas Williams tweeted the photos of both teams which included greats like Brian Urlacher, Tim Brown, Jackie Slater, and Dermontti Dawson on the veterans' side, with young stars like Lamar Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, Bradley Chubb and Cameron Heyward on Thomas' team.

It is Family Feud Time! With the Young Bucks! Great being with these guys! Who are you guys going with the Young Bucks or the HOFers? pic.twitter.com/wcpyl7sWhV — Aeneas Williams (@aeneas35) February 23, 2019

A spokesperson for the show tells the Baltimore Sun the episode is expected to air sometime this summer.