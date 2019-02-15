68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Retailer Payless to file bankruptcy, close stores

2 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 8:13 AM February 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Reuters

TOPEKA, Kan. - Reports say Payless ShoeSource Inc. plans to close all of its stores when it files for bankruptcy later this month.

According to Reuters, approximately 2,300 stories will be closing their doors. This is the second time in two years the company has filed for bankruptcy.

The company has been trying to find a buyer, but so far Payless has been unsuccessful. After no such deal could be reached the company has decided to initiate preparations to liquidate, Reuters reports.

Sources say there is still a small chance a buyer could emerge after Payless files for bankruptcy. In the meantime, Payless is preparing to run going-out-of-business sales at its locations next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days