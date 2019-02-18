Report: Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing 'Make America Great Again' hats

Photo: WBKO

BOWLING GREEN, KY - A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a couple wearing 'Make America Great Again' hats in a Kentucky store.

WBKO reports the confrontation happened at a Sam's Club in Bowling Green after the man, identified as 57-year-old James Phillips, made an obscene gesture at the couple. The two were wearing red 'Make America Great Again' hats at the time, which are associated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

That gesture allegedly sparked an argument between the three, which escalated when the man in the red hat made the same gesture at Phillips. Witnesses told police Phillips then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the couple, reportedly telling the woman, "It's a good day to die b----."

Police arrested Phillips, who reportedly admitted he accosted the couple because of the hats they were wearing. He was carrying a Glock handgun with a round chambered and had two extra magazines in his cargo pockets.

WBKO reports Phillips has a concealed carry permit.

He was booked on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.