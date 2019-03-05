Report: Louisiana college student killed in freak accident involving rogue tire along I-10

Photo: WLOX

GAUTIER, MS - Officials say a 21-year-old Louisiana woman standing at a rest stop in Mississippi was killed after a tire broke free from an 18-wheeler on I-10 and struck her.

WLOX reports the victim was with two other college students from the New Orleans area when they stopped at a rest stop along the interstate near exit 61 in Mississippi. Officials said the three women were outside their car when the tire popped loose from the tractor-trailer traveling westbound and barreled toward the rest stop.

The woman who was struck by the tire, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead soon after.

The rest stop was closed off around 2 p.m. as authorities investigated the accident. The interstate remained open in the area.