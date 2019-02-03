Red Stick Social taking shape, soon opening doors to public

BATON ROUGE - Crews are in the last stages of construction work at a new community venue: finishing up the final touches, setting up bars, and bringing in furniture at Red Stick Social.

Tucked in between downtown and mid-city, the Electric Depot could be a catalyst for future development in the area.

"This is a good step towards revitalizing that part of Baton Rouge," Tommy Sissol told WBRZ. "It's a depressed area, and that building there has been vacant for quite a few years."

But not anymore. Nighttime crowds are about to walk into a social wonderland. It's occupied with six and four-lane bowling allies, and it includes a bowling bar made from old bowling lanes.

The new chef, Geroge Sittig, says it will bring in big competition.

"It's definitely going to find its place here and be a force to reckoned with," said Sittig.

In an interview back in November, Megan Rook with Red Stick Social says gaining traffic is important.

"Hopefully we are going to be a really big draw for the young business crowd, from downtown, as well as the families and residential," said Rook.

Red Stick Social expects to open its doors by the end of March.