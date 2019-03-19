President Trump nominates LSU grad as new US ambassador

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has announced plans for several new appointments to his administration, including an LSU graduate.

John Jefferson Daigle has been tapped as the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cabo Verde. Cabo Verde, or Cape Verde, is located off the northwest coast of Africa.

According to a press release from the White House, Daigle is a career member of the Senior Foreign Services, class of Minister-Counselor. He currently serves on details as the Designated Federal Official for the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.

He’s also held several other positions, including Executive Assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs and Deputy Coordinator in the Bureau of International Information Programs.

The White House says Daigle earned his B.A. from Louisiana State University.