President Trump approves Congressional medal for Saints legend Steve Gleason

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has approved the House of Representatives' move to award former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal.

On Thursday, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise confirmed the president signed the bipartisan legislation which will honor the former athlete whose battle with ALS spurred the creation of the Gleason Initiative Foundation, an organization pioneering efforts to develop and provide technology to help ALS patients.

Gleason made his mark on Saints history in the team's first home game vs the Atlanta Falcons following Hurricane Katrina in 2006. The safety blocked a punt that became a symbol of recovery for the hurting city.

Gleason's selection marks the first a current or former NFL player to be awarded the honor. A ceremony will be held later this year.

