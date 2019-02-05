71°
Police: Man fails to open register at Popeyes, steals chicken instead

Tuesday, February 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man entered a fast-food restaurant and tried to swipe some cash but couldn't open the register, so he made off with some fried chicken instead.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the man entered the Popeyes in eastern New Orleans on Monday morning and tried to steal money from the register. But police say the register wouldn't budge so he grabbed some fried chicken and fled.

Police arrested 27-year-old Phillip Lee a short time later in the area. He faces charges of simple robbery and simple battery.

Magistrate Judge Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could comment on his case.

