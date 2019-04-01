Police looking for driver accused of hitting 9-year-old girl in Ga.

Photo: ABC News

LITHONIA, Ga.- Police are looking for a driver of a car that hit a 9-year-old girl in her front yard in Georgia.

ABC News reports that crash left the girl with serious injuries including multiple broken bones. Laderhanna Holmes was playing with another girl outside the home in Lithonia, Georgia when a vehicle suddenly jumped the curb and smashed into her Friday.

Authorities say the suspect slipped out through the passenger side door as the girl's family members rushed to help the girl. The family told authorities they also saw a second person flee the scene.

Police say the owner of the vehicle said she was at work at the time of the crash and had given the car to her boyfriend. No further information was provided about the suspect.