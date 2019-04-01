61°
Police investigating two bodies found in Highland Road apartment near LSU

Monday, April 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating two bodies reportedly found inside an apartment just down the street from LSU's campus.

The Baton Rouge Police Department first received the reports before 1 p.m. at the building on Highland Road, between Aster Street and W Roosevelt Street. Police confirmed they were investigating the bodies but could offer little more info at this time.

A large police presence was spotted outside the apartment complex early Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

