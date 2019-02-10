Police arrest woman after fight over male McDonalds employee

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a woman involved in a fight outside of a fast food chain Saturday night.

Officers got reports of an altercation between two women around 4:30 p.m. outside of the McDonalds on Burbank Drive.

Once on the scene authorities found 18-year-old Tyraniqa Harris and another suspect.

According to the arrest report, the two women were arguing over a male McDonald’s employee before things became escalated.

Police say as they attempted to detain Harris she repeatedly yelled "let me go." After a brief struggle to put Harris in the police car, she made a verbal threat to officers stating "I'm glad they killing cops."

Harris was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for public intimidation and retaliation, disturbing the peace, and resisting an officer.

The other suspect fled the scene as officers tried to arrest Harris.