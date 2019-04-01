56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 2 found dead Monday at Highland Road apartment near LSU

7 hours 29 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 April 01, 2019 1:24 PM April 01, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police say two renters were found dead in an apartment near LSU Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to Highland Road, between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street, before 1 o'clock. Police said the two were scheduled to check out Monday morning, and their bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew.

A BRPD spokesperson initially said the two were renting the apartment through Airbnb, but later clarified it was a different rental service. The company allows property owners to rent out their homes/apartments on a short-term basis, often used as an alternative to hotels.

The coroner's office is currently working to determine the cause of death, but police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days