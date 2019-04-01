Police: 2 found dead Monday at Highland Road apartment near LSU

BATON ROUGE - Police say two renters were found dead in an apartment near LSU Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department first responded to Highland Road, between Aster Street and West Roosevelt Street, before 1 o'clock. Police said the two were scheduled to check out Monday morning, and their bodies were discovered by a cleaning crew.

A BRPD spokesperson initially said the two were renting the apartment through Airbnb, but later clarified it was a different rental service. The company allows property owners to rent out their homes/apartments on a short-term basis, often used as an alternative to hotels.

The coroner's office is currently working to determine the cause of death, but police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing.