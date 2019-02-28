65°
Pedestrian struck, killed after vehicle crash on Airline Highway

Thursday, February 28 2019
BATON ROUGE - Sources tell WBRZ that one person is dead following a vehicle crash that happened Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard, close to a car dealership.

Authorities say a female victim died at the scene.

