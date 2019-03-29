62°
I-110 North at Capitol Access reopens after morning vehicle fire

Friday, March 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews have reopened I-110 North at Capitol Access after a vehicle caught fire early this morning.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 a.m. The roadway was reopened around 7 a.m.

Sources told WBRZ no injuries were reported. 

Authorities haven't said what caused the vehicle to catch fire. 

