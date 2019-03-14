Pair arrested, accused of scaling LSU clock tower late Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two people were booked into jail Thursday morning after police found them causing a commotion atop LSU's historic Memorial Tower overnight.

According to LSU police, officers were called to the clock tower near the school's parade ground shortly after midnight. Arrest records say police found Blake Bramley and Rachel Hewitt, both 19 years old, near the top of the tower after they sprayed a fire extinguisher.

After being taken into custody, both admitted to sneaking through a gap in the fence and climbing the scaffolding wrapping around the tower, which is undergoing renovations. The also confessed tossing a bottle from atop the tower so that it would shatter on the ground below.

Both were booked into the parish jail Thursday morning. Hewitt is charged with unauthorized entry of a business. Bramley also faces an unauthorized entry charge, along with charges of fire prevention interference and criminal mischief.