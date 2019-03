NOPD: Two dead, eight injured following pedestrians hit by car

NEW ORLEANS- Two people were left dead and eight injured Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans.

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Esplanade Avenu in Bayou St. John neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. during the Endymion parade.

According to Nola.com NOPD has the suspect in custody. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and at least eight were injured.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims or the suspect.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened during Mardi Gras. Just two years ago a drunk driver drove into a crowd people of during Endymion’s 2017 parade leaving more than 30 people injured.