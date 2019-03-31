No. 5 LSU run-rules South Carolina to take series, 9-1

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU softball continued their tear at the plate on Sunday by run-ruling No. 25 South Carolina 9-1 in the series finale Sunday afternoon in Tiger Park.

Senior transfer Amanda Sanchez propelled the bats with a two home run day. In the first Sanchez smoked a solo shot and later followed with a grand slam in the fourth. She now has seven total home runs and 47 RBI on the season.

Inside the circle Shelbi Sunseri secured her eight win of the season and improves to (8-4).

Offensively the Tigers are pushing 2015's record breaking season where LSU set program records in slugging percentage, runs per game and on-base percentage.

2015's Record Breaking Season:

On-base % - .425

Slugging % - .523

Runs/GM - 6.4

2019's Offensive Production: (program best)

On-base % - .449

Slugging % - .580

Runs/GM - 7.4

Torina's Thoughts

On what it means to be able to bounce back from yesterday’s loss and come out with a win today...

“It’s huge. I think the loss yesterday is a huge deal if we come out and lose today, but things happen in the SEC. It’s a long season and the fact that they're resilient, saves the weekend and saves the series. It shows that we are a good team, a solid team.”

On the hitting performance today and being able to put runs on the board...

“Amanda Sanchez was amazing today. The whole time we were just so glad that she is on our team. I thought Shelbi Sunseri did a nice job on the mound. All their hits were followed by outs, and I think that’s good that we were able to stop the bleeding, which was the problem yesterday. We let it all snowball on us. They did get some things, but we were able to get the next out.”

Up Next:

The Tigers will be on the road this weekend for a three-day SEC series at Mississippi State. The game on Friday will be at 6 p.m. and will stream live on SECN+.