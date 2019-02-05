New Orleans threw a celebration of their own to boycott the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS- It’s a Who Dat take over as thousands of Saints fans fill Fulton Street in New Orleans for the Boycott Bowl.

“We are out here because we are true Who Dat fans,” said a Saints fan.

This is New Orleans response to not being in the Super Bowl after a no-call on pass interference against Rams that cost the team the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl.

More than 3 thousand attended for this anti-super bowl event, and organizers say it’s the largest in the state. The event had concerts with major entertainment including Louisiana’s very own Rockin’ Dopsie.

“Who cares about the Superbowl, we want to be in the city,” said a Saints fan.

It was a huge street party with plenty of slam against the NFL referees and people from all over. WBRZ caught up with a man who came in from Prairieville to support his beloved team.

"Oh man it's wild, it's wild,” said Ron Michel.

Ron Michel and his wife are from Ascension parish, and they would rather be in New Orleans having fun with the black and gold community, instead of watching the biggest game of the year.

"The Saints took licking and shouldn't have. We should be in the Super Bowl today, and we can't be so we're down here partying,’ said Michel.