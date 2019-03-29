62°
New Orleans teen charged after January shooting victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans teen has been charged in the death of a man who was shot and wounded nearly three months ago.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported 18-year-old Rontrell Keller was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Webster Rainey. Rainey was shot as he sat on the porch of his home Jan. 9.
A 9-year-old boy was also struck in the ankle by the gunfire. Rainey died Feb. 7 from his injuries. Keller was charged Jan. 11 with two counts of aggravated battery. He was later formally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
A police statement does not explain the nearly-two month delay in filing the second-degree murder charge.
