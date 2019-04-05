Nakamoto: Deputy involved in deadly morning crash was driving with a suspended license

BATON ROUGE- A deadly crash involving an on-duty West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy shut down LA 1 early Friday morning.

The deputy, identified by state police as 20-year-old Albert Casco, was driving a work release van down LA 1 southbound near Emily Drive around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a man crossing the roadway.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine. Investigators said Robertson was wearing dark clothes at the time and walked into the path of the deputy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Casco showed no signs of impairment. A toxicology test for Robertson is still pending.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned later Friday, Casco, the deputy, was driving with a suspended license. State Police told WBRZ's chief investigator, Chris Nakamoto, Casco will be issued a ticket and was not allowed to drive away from the scene of the crash Friday morning.

State Police said troopers did not immediately issue the ticket when the crash happened overnight because troopers were trying to locate the victim's family.

The investigation is ongoing.