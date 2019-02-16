66°
Multiple fatalities after hostage standoff, police shooting

2 hours 46 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 February 16, 2019 6:06 PM February 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: WATP

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say there have been multiple fatalities after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a hostage situation and a subsequent police shooting.
 
News outlets report the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a Clinton subdivision and lasted for about 12 hours.
 
Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones confirms fatalities occurred but wouldn't provide any other details, referring all questions to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
 
Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He says investigators are currently collecting evidence and conducting interviews. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

