Multiple arrests made in apparent raid near LSU

3 hours 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2019
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement presence, complete with officers wearing body armor, was spotted just outside LSU's campus Friday afternoon.

The apparent raid was spotted off East State Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, just behind the Raising Cane's restaurant on Highland Road. Photos show several Baton Rouge police officers armed with rifles entering a home.

Police confirmed multiple people were arrested but didn't immediately announce their charges. At least four people were seen being taken away in handcuffs.

It's still unclear at this time what prompted the operation.

This is a developing story.

