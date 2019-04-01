MISSING TEEN: Police say girl might be with 47-year-old man

PORT BARRE - Authorities are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Port Barre Police Department, Domeanna Spell was last seen around 7 a.m. March 28 shortly after getting off the bus at Port Barre High School. Police believe she may be a runaway child and could be with 47-year-old Corey Shane Disotel. The two are believed to be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Even though Spell may have changed her appearance to hide her identity, she has been described as being 5'2'', 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Spell’s whereabouts to call 1 (800) 225-5324.