47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MISSING TEEN: Police say girl might be with 47-year-old man

4 hours 26 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 April 01, 2019 5:18 AM April 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT BARRE - Authorities are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Port Barre Police Department, Domeanna Spell was last seen around 7 a.m. March 28 shortly after getting off the bus at Port Barre High School.  Police believe she may be a runaway child and could be with 47-year-old Corey Shane Disotel. The two are believed to be traveling in a silver 2003 Honda Civic.

Even though Spell may have changed her appearance to hide her identity, she has been described as being 5'2'', 105 pounds, with brown hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Spell’s whereabouts to call 1 (800) 225-5324.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days