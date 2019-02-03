Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome kicks off new health initiative

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome kicked off a new initiative that partners HealthBR with Knock Knock Children's Museum.

The initiative is called, "#LoveBatonRouge Saturdays", focused on promoting health in families.

It's an effort to encourage people to live healthier lifestyles by eating better and increasing their physical activity.

"Its all about including and integrating a healthy lifestyle into the fabric of our community," said Broome

The mayor plans to hold HealthyBR activities at the Knock Knock Children's Museum the first Saturday, of every month for the rest of the year.

She's partnering with several local health and medical organizations.

"It's about bringing all the partners together to educate the community about healthy eating and healthy living," said Vanessa Richard with Ochsner's Eat Fit BR.

Mayor Broome says she decided to hold the HealthyBR program at the children's museum because the key to living a healthier lifestyle is to start at an early age. That involves being physically fit because it can prevent the little ones from developing serious diseases.

"One of the challenges we have here in Louisiana and Baton Rouge is the issue of obesity and often times that obesity is with our young people, our children," Broome said.

The mayor is also inviting different schools to participate in the monthly event.