MARCH MADNESS: LSU tournament-bound as #3 seed, will play Yale Thursday
WATCH LIVE: INTERIM HEAD COACH TALKS LSU SEEDING
BATON ROUGE - LSU is the third seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play #14 seed Yale this Thursday in Jacksonville Florida.
The Tigers are a 3 Seed!— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 17, 2019
?? https://t.co/YXbgqOJZbx pic.twitter.com/kQtUfyB4in
If LSU defeats Yale they will then go on to play the winner of #6 seed Maryland and the 11 seed play-in game in Dayton between Belmont and Temple in the second round.
The game will be played at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on TRUTV.
This is the first time that the Tigers are in the NCAA tournament since 2015.