MARCH MADNESS: LSU tournament-bound as #3 seed, will play Yale Thursday

WATCH LIVE: INTERIM HEAD COACH TALKS LSU SEEDING

BATON ROUGE - LSU is the third seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament and will play #14 seed Yale this Thursday in Jacksonville Florida.

If LSU defeats Yale they will then go on to play the winner of #6 seed Maryland and the 11 seed play-in game in Dayton between Belmont and Temple in the second round.

The game will be played at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

This is the first time that the Tigers are in the NCAA tournament since 2015.

 

