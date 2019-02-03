55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression

1 week 2 days 18 hours ago Thursday, January 24 2019 Jan 24, 2019 January 24, 2019 1:31 PM January 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: York Daily Record
YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator helps him deal with his depression.
  
Sixty-five-year-old Joie Henney, of York Haven, says his registered emotional support animal named Wally likes to snuggle and give hugs, despite being a 5-foot-long alligator. Philly.com reports Henney says he received approval from his doctor to use Wally as his emotional support animal after not wanting to go on medication for depression.
  
Wally was rescued from outside Orlando at 14 months old. Henney says Wally eats chicken wings and shares an indoor plastic pond with a smaller rescue alligator named Scrappy.
  
Henney acknowledges that Wally is still a dangerous wild animal and could probably tear his arm off, but says he's never been afraid of him.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days