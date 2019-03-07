Man arrested following alleged rape of LSU student

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will.

The alleged incident happened on LSU's campus on Monday. According to the arrest report, the victim and a group of people had gone to New Orleans to attend Mardi Gras parades. One of the people in the group was identified as Jarrell Rogers.

On the ride back to Baton Rouge, Rogers allegedly placed his hand on the victim's thigh multiple times. The victim said she told Rogers to stop several times but didn't want to cause a scene in the car with friends.

After the group drove to Rogers' apartment to pick up personal belongs, the suspect drove the victim back to campus. During the drive, Rodgers allegedly touched the victim inappropriately again.

Once on campus, Rogers stopped his car and raped the woman. Authorities say he locked the car doors so the victim couldn't escape. When the attack was over, he dropped her off and left the scene.

Rogers later sent several text messages harassing her. Through an investigation, he was determined to be the suspect and a warrant was issued for Rogers' arrest.

He would later be arrested and charged with second-degree rape, false imprisonment and telephone harassment.