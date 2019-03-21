LSU takes down Yale, 79-74, to move on in NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The #3 seed Tigers beat out #14 Yale Thursday to move on in the NCAA Tournament.

The win in Jacksonville, Florida marks LSU's first March Madness win since 2009 and their first overall appearance since 2015.

LSU will meet the winner of the Maryland-Belmont game on Saturday. Belmont defeated Temple, 81-70, in the opening round game Tuesday night in Dayton and arrived shortly before dawn in Jacksonville.