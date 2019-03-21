68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU takes down Yale, 79-74, to move on in NCAA Tournament

54 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 1:53 PM March 21, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The #3 seed Tigers beat out #14 Yale Thursday to move on in the NCAA Tournament. 

The win in Jacksonville, Florida marks LSU's first March Madness win since 2009 and their first overall appearance since 2015. 

LSU will meet the winner of the Maryland-Belmont game on Saturday. Belmont defeated Temple, 81-70, in the opening round game Tuesday night in Dayton and arrived shortly before dawn in Jacksonville.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days