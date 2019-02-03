53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Softball team combines practice, NFC Championship and 'Choppa Style'

1 week 6 days 14 hours ago Sunday, January 20 2019 Jan 20, 2019 January 20, 2019 4:14 PM January 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team decided to have a little fun during today's practice.

They gathered to watch the Saints play the Rams in the NFC Championship game. One player even goes as far as hitting the famous Choppa Style dance. 

A video was tweeted from the LSU softball account showing the game on the big screen as one player is, "Choppa Styling" across the field.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days