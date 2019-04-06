LSU Softball outlasts Mississippi State 10-9

Via Kourtney Caroll/LSUSports.net

STARKVILLE- LSU softball managed to take game 2 of the series against Mississippi State Saturday afternoon winning 10-9. They improve to 32-8 on the season and 10-4 in SEC play.

LSU got things going early with a Shemiah Sanchez 3-run home run that gave the Tigers an early 3-0 lead.

Here is the @shemmy_sheyy DINGER that put us on the board in the first inning!



She now has 11 home runs on the year! #FightAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/CWMI8QmVzN — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) April 6, 2019

Mississippi State took the lead in the 6th inning after two home runs gave them a 9-7 advantage.

In the top of the 7th inning, the Tiger bats responded with two home runs. First Amanda Doyle lifted one over the left center wall. Then Amber Serrett crushed a two-run shot to give LSU a 10-9 lead.

That would be enough as the Tigers got the win. Up next they will play the final game of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.