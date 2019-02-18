Latest Weather Blog
LSU soars to #13 in AP's latest basketball poll
BATON ROUGE - LSU Basketball rose six spots to claim the #13 slot in the AP poll this week.
The boost comes less than a week after the Tigers toppled #5 Kentucky with a buzzer beater, 73-71. LSU nabbed another SEC win Saturday night against Georgia. They were previously ranked #19.
The Tigers will be back at it Wednesday when they take on Florida.
The full rankings can be found below.
1, Duke (58), 23-2, 1,594
2, Gonzaga (6), 25-2, 1,502
3, Virginia, 22-2, 1,476
4, Kentucky, 21-4, 1,383
5, Tennessee, 23-2, 1,376
6, Nevada, 24-1, 1,240
7, Michigan, 23-3, 1,150
8, North Carolina, 20-5, 1,129
9, Houston, 25-1, 1,085
10, Michigan State, 21-5, 1,046
11, Marquette, 21-4, 987
12, Kansas, 20-6, 801
13, LSU, 21-4, 773
14, Texas Tech, 21-5, 733
15, Purdue, 18-7, 699
16, Florida State, 20-5, 525
17, Villanova, 20-6, 519
18, Louisville, 18-8, 507
19, Iowa State, 19-6, 426
20, Virginia Tech, 20-5, 408
21, Iowa, 20-5, 389
22, Wisconsin, 17-8, 250
23, Kansas State, 19-6, 249
24, Maryland, 19-7, 211
25, Buffalo, 22-3, 164