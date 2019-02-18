LSU soars to #13 in AP's latest basketball poll

Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU Basketball rose six spots to claim the #13 slot in the AP poll this week.

The boost comes less than a week after the Tigers toppled #5 Kentucky with a buzzer beater, 73-71. LSU nabbed another SEC win Saturday night against Georgia. They were previously ranked #19.

The Tigers will be back at it Wednesday when they take on Florida.

The full rankings can be found below.

1, Duke (58), 23-2, 1,594

2, Gonzaga (6), 25-2, 1,502

3, Virginia, 22-2, 1,476

4, Kentucky, 21-4, 1,383

5, Tennessee, 23-2, 1,376

6, Nevada, 24-1, 1,240

7, Michigan, 23-3, 1,150

8, North Carolina, 20-5, 1,129

9, Houston, 25-1, 1,085

10, Michigan State, 21-5, 1,046

11, Marquette, 21-4, 987

12, Kansas, 20-6, 801

13, LSU, 21-4, 773

14, Texas Tech, 21-5, 733

15, Purdue, 18-7, 699

16, Florida State, 20-5, 525

17, Villanova, 20-6, 519

18, Louisville, 18-8, 507

19, Iowa State, 19-6, 426

20, Virginia Tech, 20-5, 408

21, Iowa, 20-5, 389

22, Wisconsin, 17-8, 250

23, Kansas State, 19-6, 249

24, Maryland, 19-7, 211

25, Buffalo, 22-3, 164