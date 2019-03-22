LSU Pro Day: Whose draft stock rose?

BATON ROUGE - All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for LSU's annual Pro Day held inside the Tigers' practice facility. Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin White and Thorpe Award finalist corner Greedy Williams headlined the 12 players showcasing their skills in front of NFL executives and scouts.

Draft Stock Riser:

Senior tight end Foster Moreau continued to impress during the pre-draft process by flashing his ball-catching skills which were hardly highlighted during his time in Baton Rouge. Moreau has gained lots of attention for his committed run-blocking technique and leadership qualities.

LSU made him a more regular target in 2017, and Moreau took advantage with 24 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns in 13 starts. In 2018, he started all 13 games putting up similar statistics to the previous year with 22 receptions, 272 total yards and two touchdowns.

"Guys didn't quit know my skill set and that's not anyone's fault," Moreau said when asked about the benefits of the NFL Combine and Pro Day. "What I did here at LSU helped us win a lot of football games. I was trying to show what I had and not really prove anything to anyone. Just go out and have the best days that I could."

LSU Pro Day:

- TE Foster Moreau continues to be a Draft stock riser.

- The committed run-blocking tight end has flashed solid ball-catching skills throughout entire pre-draft process.

- Safety John Battle upped his 40-time from Combine.

- Greedy says he's the best CB in Draft. pic.twitter.com/FOA0duN4Sc — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) March 22, 2019

Best Corner In Draft:

LSU ball hawk corner Greedy Williams made sure everybody at Pro Day knew he wasn't talking trash, only straight facts, when asked if he thinks he’s the best cornerback in the Draft.

“What? I played two years at LSU, eight picks,” Williams said. “I don’t think no cornerbacks I’m competing with are highly up there with me.”

Greedy also slightly took a shot a Georgia corner DeAndre Baker who topped him in December for prestigious Thorpe Award given out annually to the nations top defensive back.

“I played two years,” he said. “The other guy played four years. So you do the math on who’s the best, the ball hawk or the guy who played four years and only had seven picks.”

Many NFL mock drafts have Williams a lock for a first round selection. Friday, Greedy said his agent has been talking with most teams picking in the top 10 of April's upcoming Draft.

Devin White Skips 40-Yard Dash:

The nation's top overall graded linebacker Devin White elected not to run the 40-yard dash after lighting it up in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. White posted a blazing 4.42, which ranked first among linebackers.

On Friday, he participated in individual position workouts. After the Pro Day wrapped up, White announced he signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

"Yeah, I am going to eat with Nike. I just signed a deal with Nike," White said. "I have been a Nike guy for a long time. LSU, I have got Nike on right now. I want to forever be a part of their brand. I had a lot offers on the table. I narrowed it down, and I was blessed to stay a part of the Nike family."