LSU bounced out of SEC Tournament

1 hour 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, March 07 2019 Mar 7, 2019 March 07, 2019 10:46 PM March 07, 2019 in Sports
By: Reggie Chatman

GREENVILLE-  No. 9-seeded LSU Women's basketball lost 69-66 in the second round of the 2019 SEC Tournament against Tennessee on Thursday.

Khyla Pointer led the all-scorers with 21 points in the loss while Ayana Mitchell pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds to secure her 16th double-double of the season.

The Tigers are now 16-13 this season and finish in 8th place in the SEC at 7-9.

“We’re going to take every game and we try to get better,” said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. “That’s what these young ladies are doing. They’re learning how to compete on this stage. They’re going to get better.”

Up next LSu will have to wait until March 18 to see if they will make the NCAA Tournament.

