LSU Baseball playing doubleheader Saturday due to severe weather concerns

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The schedule for LSU Baseball's series with Texas A&M has been adjusted to account for potential severe weather Sunday.

According to LSU Athletics, game one of the series will be played Friday at 7 p.m. as planned. The rest of the series has been condensed into a doubleheader Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

Fans will still need tickets for both games to access the doubleheader Saturday.

Friday’s game may be viewed online on SEC Network +, and Saturday’s 7 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN2. All three games of the series may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

