Longtime soccer coach announces abrupt exit from LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU says head soccer coach Brian Lee is leaving his position at the university effective immediately.

A statement from the school said Lee announced his decision Friday. A tweet from the Rice University soccer program welcomed Lee as its new coach just minutes after the statement was released.

BREAKING | Please join us in welcoming the new Head Coach of our @RiceSoccer program, Brian Lee!



You can read the full statement from LSU Athletics below.

“Brian has been with LSU for 14 years and we wish him and his family well at his next stop,” said vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva. “We enjoyed a season of success last year and we have an outstanding group of student-athletes who remain part of our program. We have an opportunity to build on last year’s success and we are very excited about the future of the LSU soccer program.”

LSU Soccer is set to resume play in August.