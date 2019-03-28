Local business sending supplies to farmers hit by midwest floods

SLAUGHTER- Cow tubs, barbed wire and stacks of corn are all donations being sent off to farmers in need in Nebraska.

The donations are being collected by the Tri-Parish Co-Op nursery and feed store located in Slaughter.

"In a weeks time, we had three trucks ready to go out Tuesday morning," said Angela Harris Sharp, an employee at Tri-Parish Co-op.

The goal is to help farmers recover from a devastating flood that destroyed their livestock. So far, state officials say the flooding has already cost more than $200 million.

"And they have lost just unimaginable amounts of cattle and their land and all," Sharp added. "I mean they will be struggling not only for this week, this month or this year... But coming years to follow."

After experiencing flooding themselves, the nursery says they can relate to the farmers in Nebraska. Wanting to help, they collected 208 tubs and nearly a thousand pounds of corn.

"We had the flood of 2016, so we know what it's like to be in a bind," said Donny Cupit, the general manager of the feed store. "And we know firsthand being in this business what it's like for farmers. Anybody that's depending on agriculture for a living, they are about one crop or one soybean crop or one corn crop away from financial disaster," Cupit said.

If you want to chip in, you can donate here .